South Florida's mid-week warm up before cold front arrives Thursday

MIAMI - Drier weather continues for one more day before a cold front moves through Thursday, bringing with it a line of showers.

Wednesday will feature a warm-up from Tuesday, with highs back into the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers arrive with cold front NEXT Weather

Humidity will be on the rise through Thursday. A quick-moving, broken line of showers will pass through the area around midday Thursday as a cold front nudges in from the north. The front will clear South Florida just after sunset Thursday, with drier and cooler air expected to move in behind it.

Friday into Easter weekend will feature a noticeable drop in humidity and a cool down. Expect bright sunshine each day, with high temperatures back down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We'll also get to enjoy some cooler mornings, with lows set to dip back into the middle 60s.

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman