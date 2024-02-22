Watch CBS News
South Florida's cool mornings, mild afternoons continue

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - South Florida continues the trend of cool mornings followed by pleasant afternoons for the rest of the week before our next front arrives late Friday night.

Temperatures warm up quickly each morning with a 10-degree jump in about two hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees with mainly dry conditions.

A front will move through the area late Friday night bringing a few showers to South Florida very early Saturday morning. Once the front clears we will dry out and cool things down again.

Lows Sunday and Monday return to the lower 50s but with low humidity it will be very pleasant in the afternoon with bright sunshine.

Highs next week start off in the middle 70s but will approach 80 degrees by the end of the week as showers work their way back into the forecast.

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 10:28 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

