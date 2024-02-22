South Florida's cool mornings, mild afternoons continue

MIAMI - South Florida continues the trend of cool mornings followed by pleasant afternoons for the rest of the week before our next front arrives late Friday night.

Temperatures warm up quickly each morning with a 10-degree jump in about two hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees with mainly dry conditions.

Coming up NEXT Weather

A front will move through the area late Friday night bringing a few showers to South Florida very early Saturday morning. Once the front clears we will dry out and cool things down again.

Lows Sunday and Monday return to the lower 50s but with low humidity it will be very pleasant in the afternoon with bright sunshine.

Highs next week start off in the middle 70s but will approach 80 degrees by the end of the week as showers work their way back into the forecast.