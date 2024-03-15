South Florida youth soccer team headed to Europe, while coach stuck in Haiti

South Florida youth soccer team headed to Europe, while coach stuck in Haiti

South Florida youth soccer team headed to Europe, while coach stuck in Haiti

MIAMI - One of the coaches of a South Florida youth soccer program is trapped in Haiti and won't be able to join his team on their trip overseas.

The team leaves Saturday for France to train before competing in an elite international tournament in Spain.

CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow spent time with the team on Friday as they cope with the unknown.

"When you go to the field, you forget everything," shared Wagneau Eloi.

He's a former Haitian soccer star and helps coach Miami's Elevate Soccer Project Club, an elite Miami soccer team for teens.

Practice on the pitch distracts from the dangerous situation unraveling hundreds of miles away in Haiti.

On a typical practice day, he's not alone leading.

"Tough for us because we are leaving tomorrow," added Eloi.

ESP club leaves Saturday to compete in an elite youth soccer tournament in Europe, all while another coach remains stuck in Haiti.

"It's heartbreaking," shared Ernst Jean-Baptiste. "I miss them so much."

Baptiste spoke to us through the phone. He's also a former Haitian soccer star living in Pembroke Pines. But right now, he's stranded in his home country, with gangs making travel impossible.

"There is no policeman to stop them," said Jean-Baptiste. Living somewhere, you don't know what's coming next. The reality is you are stuck. You cannot move."

Gorchow asked Eloi, "How much do you worry about your friend in Haiti?

We worry about all of them," emphasized Eloi. "It's too much the situation, it cannot continue like that."

And one of the club's players, Neil Ewald, says the day after he arrived to join the team from Haiti, the airport closed.

"It's hard to be away from my parents," shared Ewald. But I don't try to talk to them about it much because I don't want to stress them out more about the situation."

Gorchow asked the 14-year-old, "How much does that impact you and your teammates? Someone who is a leader might not be able to be there with you in this big, important tournament."

"We really want him here," added Ewald. "He's someone that really encourages people."

"I'm dreaming about it," said Jean-Baptiste about reuniting with the team. "I hope something comes within the next hour or day."

As he dreams, the team readies for the big trip. The ESP club tells CBS News Miami they're working to bring Jean-Baptiste back and get him to the tournament in time.