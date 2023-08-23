South Florida woman looking to prove she's the Gloria Estefan "superfan"

MIAMI - Wednesday's episode of Superfan, has contestants from all over the country competing to prove they are Miami's own Gloria Estefan's number one fan.

A local woman from Wynwood who refers to Gloria as her unofficial godmother or "madrina" is vying for the title.

Her name is Vinna Rouge Bolanos.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked Rouge Bolanos what makes her a Gloria Estefan "Superfan"

"I mean, it's just like I'm like her. She's amazing. She's this amazing personality for people who have the privilege to be next to her or follow her. It's a burst of energy of a star Latina. She's mi Corazón and Viva la conga!', she said.

Petrillo asked her how she let everyone know on the show know she is Gloria's biggest fan and how did she prove herself.

"To become a super fan of someone, a lot of times it's about their music, which is amazing," Rouge Bolanos said.

"That's one way to be a super fan, but with my relationship with Gloria, it's her heart and her essence as a person. I am her ultimate super fan of life because she's a role model as a woman, as an artist and as everything because she can do anything. She can dance and sing, and she can give you advice and support you. That's why I am her ultimate, whole life super fan. she is my idol!"

Superfan with Gloria Estefan, and Vinna Rough Bolanos vying for the title, is on CBS Wednesday night at 9 pm.