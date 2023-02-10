South Florida woman celebrates turning 108 years old during major birthday milestone

Margarita Perez turned 108 years old Friday. CBS 4

MIAMI -- A South Florida woman on Friday celebrated a major milestone: turning 108 years old.

Margarita Perez was honored by her family and friends who gathered outside her Coral Gables home to mark the special occasion.

"I am very happy, very blessed having her all this time, she's the best person in the world, she's a saint," said her daughter, Margarita Medina.

Perez was born Feb. 10, 1915, but depending on who you ask, she's got some of her younger relatives beat.

"Grandma has better eyesight than I do," said her grandson, Miguel Perez. "I wear glasses (and) she doesn't. She's lost her hearing a little but, she actually still talks quite a bit."

Her daughter said despite getting older each year, one thing stays the same about her mother: She always finds a way to make her laugh.

"You don't expect it and then she says something that makes you laugh," Medina said. "At this time she's still very warm, very nice and I love her."