South Florida will see cooler, mostly dry weather for Thanksgiving

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI --  One day after tying a high-temperature record, South Florida will see cooler weather on Thanksgiving.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said a front that has stalled just south of the region will help increase rain chances while lowering temperatures.

"It will be a little cooler today," he said, adding that moisture will start to move into the region for one of the busiest shopping days of the year. "There will be some showers Friday."

There was only a 10 percent chance of Thursday, rising to 40 percent on Friday, according to Warren.

The high temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s on Thursday with lows in the 70s. The high temperature on Friday is expected to top out at 80 degrees, Warren said.

