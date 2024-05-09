South Florida will feel the heat over the next few days

MIAMI - South Florida will be feeling the heat over the next few days as temperatures climb to or just above 90 degrees and heat index values near 100. Little to no rain is expected for the rest of the week ahead of a cold front which will trigger a few showers and storms over the weekend.

Warm weekend NEXT Weather

Ahead of the front Saturday a west wind develops over the area which will lead to highs above 90 degrees not only inland, but along the coast as well. A few showers may develop in the afternoon providing some relief from the heat but areas that stay dry will see highs near 95 degrees.

The front will move south into the area by the end of the weekend which will allow a slightly cooler breeze to develop for Mother's Day. Showers and a few afternoon storms are possible.

A stronger ocean breeze builds into the area Monday pushing highs back below 90 degrees while rain chances increase with the increase in moisture. Shower and storm chances increase by the middle of the week as highs remain at or just below 90 degrees.