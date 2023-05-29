Watch CBS News
South Florida weather: Warm day on tap with chance for scattered showers

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Memorial Day Forecast for 5/29/2023 Morning
Memorial Day Forecast for 5/29/2023 Morning 01:55

MIAMI -- Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and the weather will definitely match the season.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the high temperature is expected to top out in the low 90s in South Florida but the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

"It will be sizzling as we head into the afternoon," she said. "It will definitely feel summer-like with feels-like temperatures in the low to high 90s."

There could be some scattered showers but the rain chances were minimal with just a 20 percent chance, according to Gonzalez.

