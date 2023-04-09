Watch CBS News
South Florida weather: Sunny start to Easter Sunday before storms arrive later

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Weekend Forecast: Rainy days ahead
Weekend Forecast: Rainy days ahead 03:24
Easter Sunday forecast
Easter Sunday forecast could be stormy in the evening.   CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- Easter Sunday in South Florida will start mainly dry with sunshine and just a few clouds but doesn't stay that way. 

Developing storms are expected to drift across the east coast metro areas Sunday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain may lead to minor flooding anytime between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The storms will also bring gusty downpours, which could begin to move off the coast late Sunday evening and clear by Monday morning.

A gusty northeast breeze develops to start the week keeping temperatures cooler in the upper 70s for daytime highs. 

Sunday forecast
Storms will move into South Florida Sunday evening. CBS News Miami

Showers will continue to move through the area with the breeze.

Dave Warren
Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 12:23 PM

