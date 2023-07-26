South Florida weather: Still hot but rain chances on the rise

The chances for rain return to the forecast. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- Parts of South Florida will see rising chances for rain on Wednesday as a more active weather pattern returns following days of hot, dry conditions.

CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman said today marks the start of a shift in conditions that could bring somewhat cooler air to the region.

"Beginning today, we're going to transition into a more active weather pattern with more rain chances," she said.

The Saharan dust that had limited rain chances is moving out while a tropical wave near the Bahamas will push more moisture towards South Florida, Sherman said.

Although precipitation chances are increasing, Miami-Dade County remains under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. because feels-like temperatures will range around 106 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect for Miami-Dade on Wednesday until 8 p.m. CBS News Miami

But showers are expected to arrive during the evening hours and could stretch into the overnight.

The high temperature in Miami is expected to top out around 93 before the mercury drops to the low 80s, Sherman said.