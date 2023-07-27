South Florida weather: Persistent rain threat brings risk of flooding to Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 8 p.m. as persistent rain was expected in the region for much of the day.

Much of South Florida was under an elevated rainfall threat Thursday. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said there was an 80 percent chance of rain for the parched region following overnight showers that brought up to an inch to many parts of the region.

"Keep your rain gear handy all throughout the day," she said. "We are under an elevated risk of heavy rainfall."

Between 2-4 inches of rain could fall during the day and some isolated areas could see up to 6 inches of precipitation, according to Gonzalez.

The high temperature was expected to top out only in the upper 80s because of the clouds and precipitation. Lows are expected to tumble to the 70s.

Morning commuters faced ponding water on the rain following the overnight rainfall.

Gonzalez said some of the storms during the day could be strong.