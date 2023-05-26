Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida weather: More afternoon storms in the Friday forecast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Forecast for Friday 5/25/23 morning
Forecast for Friday 5/25/23 morning 02:05

MIAMI -- South Florida will see more storms during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the afternoon heat will provide fuel for the storms after a mostly dry start to the day.

There is a 70 percent chance for rain Friday.

"Some of the storms could turn strong to severe," Gonzalez said, adding that there could be an isolated tornado along with the chance for hail and heavy downpours.

Weather forecast
Some strong afternoon storms are in the forecast. CBS News Miami

The chance for wet weather drops over the weekend with only a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday, according to Gonzalez.

The high temperature Friday is expected to rise to the upper 80s with lows in the mid-70s.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.