South Florida weather: More afternoon storms in the Friday forecast

MIAMI -- South Florida will see more storms during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the afternoon heat will provide fuel for the storms after a mostly dry start to the day.

There is a 70 percent chance for rain Friday.

"Some of the storms could turn strong to severe," Gonzalez said, adding that there could be an isolated tornado along with the chance for hail and heavy downpours.

Some strong afternoon storms are in the forecast. CBS News Miami

The chance for wet weather drops over the weekend with only a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday, according to Gonzalez.

The high temperature Friday is expected to rise to the upper 80s with lows in the mid-70s.