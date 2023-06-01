Hurricane center says Gulf storm has 50% chance of developing near Florida

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm.

A system in the Gulf now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm or tropical depression. CBS News Miami

Tropical wave Invest 91-L is swirling off the state's coast in the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to bring more wet weather to South Florida.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the storm will impact South Florida.

"We have a NEXT Weather Alert Day because more rain is on the way," she said, adding that the storms are expected through early afternoon into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Miami-Dade and Broward that extends until 8 p.m. Friday because of an already saturated ground.

"We could see an additional 2-6 inches of rain and the ground is already saturated," she said. "The ground can't take anymore."

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s and there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation, Gonzalez said.

A flood watch is in effect until Friday evening at 8 p.m. CBS News Miami

The chance for rain continues into Friday before drier air arrives for the weekend.

Thursday marks the official start of hurricane season and federal forecasters said there is a 20 percent chance the system in the Gulf could develop into an organized storm.