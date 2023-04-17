South Florida weather: Evening, overnight storms could bring flooding, tornado threat

MIAMI -- A storm system moving into South Florida could bring heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds and the risk of an isolated tornado.

Overnight could bring severe weather to South Florida. NEXT Weather

Most of the area was under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service and the possibility of storms exists through the overnight.

According to CBS News Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms would move eastward during the early evening hours.

The first batch of strong storms were expected through 9 p.m. Sunday before an additional round of storms arrive during the overnight into Monday morning.

Strong storms could move into South Florida Sunday night. NEXT Weather

The storms are likely to produce frequent lightning, gusty windis, small hail and heavy downpours, including for areas still reeling from last week's storms, according to Cabrera.