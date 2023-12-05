South Florida weather: Big cool down on the way as 2 cold fronts arrive

Miami AM forecast for Tuesday, 12/5/2003: Cool down coming

MIAMI -- A series of cold fronts will bring much cooler weather to South Florida, starting Tuesday.

Two fronts have brought cooler air to South Florida. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the first of two fronts was moving through South Florida, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s in many parts of the region for the early morning.

The high temperature is expected to top out Tuesday in the mid-80s with lows dipping to the 60s overnight.

A second cold front will bring much cooler weather with overnight lows set to plunge into the 50s early Thursday, according to Gonzalez.

"It will be a little taste of winter for us just in time for Art Week," she said.

The fronts will also bring drier air and less humidity to the region, and it will be mainly dry, Gonzalez said.

Thursday will bring some of the coldest weather of the season, according to Gonzalez said.