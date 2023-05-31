South Florida weather: Another round of storms in today's forecast

MIAMI -- After a mostly dry start for Wednesday, more wet weather is in the forecast later in the day.

A tropical disturbance will enhance South Florida's rain chances over the next few days. CBS News Miami

Scattered to numerous storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening and there is the potential for heavy downpours and flooding, according to CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

"Right now it's calm and quiet and the weather is cooperating," she said.

There is a 70 percent chance for rain, and the high temperature is expected to reach the low 80s.

The CBS News Miami Next Weather Team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that remains disorganized for now.

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

At this time the environment is not favorable for tropical cyclone development due to upper level winds

The expected rainfall over the next few days. CBS News Miami

Regardless of development, the disturbance will eventually track across the Florida peninsula and will enhance South Florida's rain chance through the rest of the week.

Thursday and Friday will see the highest chance for rain, with widespread storms expected especially in the afternoons and evenings with the threat for heavy rain and flooding.

Scattered storms will be possible Saturday but the rain chance will gradually begin to decrease this weekend as the disturbance moves away.