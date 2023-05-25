South Florida weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast again

MIAMI -- Another round of wet weather is in the forecast Thursday for South Florida.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said there is a 60 percent chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours before the precipitation tapers off.

The forecast Thursday. CBS News Miami

"There will be early evening showers but after that, things wind down," he said.

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s with lows ranging in the mid-70s.

There is also a chance for rain in the forecast on Friday but they drop over the weekend.

The long weekend starts with showers and storms moving through the area mainly in the afternoon before slightly drier air starts to work into the area.

Spotty storms are expected Sunday and Monday with temperatures climbing up to 90 degrees.

An area of low pressure which my bring the drier air into South Florida has a low development potential as it remains nearly stationary over the weekend.

Even without any type of development it is expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas, Georgia, and northern Florida.