South Florida warmth continues, record heat possible in Miami over the weekend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The warm, drier weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Friday will be warm and mainly dry as highs warm back into the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Record heat NEXT Weather

Temperatures will ramp up into Saturday and Sunday along with the humidity. By Sunday, we should tie a record of 88 degrees for the high temperature in Miami. The weekend will remain mainly dry, with just a chance for a stray shower on both days.

Monday will be even warmer. In fact, the current forecast has Miami hitting 90 degrees for the first time so far this year! This will all come ahead of a cold front set to move through Monday afternoon, which will bring a chance of a few showers and storms.

Monday front NEXT Weather

Once the front clears South Florida by Monday night, we'll get to enjoy a cool down and a big drop in humidity for Tuesday. High temperatures will fall by around 10 degrees, with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday just in time for the start of Spring.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman

First published on March 15, 2024 / 8:09 AM EDT

