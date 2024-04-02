South Florida warms to mid-80s Tuesday, record heat possible on Wednesday

MIAMI - A mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s.

Warmer, mainly dry, and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Near record heat NEXT Weather

Record heat is possible on Wednesday with a forecast high of 90 degrees in Miami. The current record is 91 degrees set back in 1975. The breeze will build and it will be windy at times.

Our next cold front moves in on Thursday morning. It will bring us some showers and a few storms early. Thursday afternoon we'll enjoy below normal highs in the upper 70s. The coolest air arrives Friday morning with lows dipping down to the low 60s and upper 50s inland. Highs will remain pleasant in the upper 70s.

This upcoming weekend looks wonderful with seasonable highs near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.