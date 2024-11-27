South Florida warming trend continues into weekend when next cool front arrives

MIAMI - Warmer weather will continue to work its way into South Florida for the rest of the week before our next cold front.

A light breeze and clear skies led to a 10-degree temperature range on Wednesday morning. Lows were at or even just below 60 degrees over the interior while the coast remained just below 70 degrees. Later in the morning, the east breeze will push the milder air through the metro areas, pushing temperatures above 80 degrees. The warmest temperatures are expected to be between noon and 3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday remain dry but warmer with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Mornings and evenings will remain comfortable with mostly clear skies. A few clouds will work through the area each day with the mild east breeze which develops each afternoon.

A series of cold fronts will bring cooler and drier air into South Florida starting this weekend as well as putting a low chance of rain in the forecast. Much of the area should remain dry but a brief shower can't be ruled out either day.

Cool start to next week. NEXT Weather

The first of two cold fronts brings drier air into the area over the weekend with a slight drop in temperature. Highs will still be around 80 degrees Saturday but drop into the upper 70s Sunday. The second cold front will bring much cooler air in on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Lows will drop into the upper 50s with highs in the middle 70s. Very low humidity will make for pleasant afternoons and early evenings.

The tropics remain quiet with no activity expected for the remainder of the season.