South Florida warming trend continues into the weekend

MIAMI - The quiet, warm weather pattern continues across South Florida for the remainder of the week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be running a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as we begin a warming trend.

A warm breeze out of the southeast will warm temperatures up into the low to middle 80s by this afternoon.

Dry conditions continue NEXT Weather

The rest of the week will feature minimal rain chances, but an uptick in humidity. This will result in warmer nights, with low temperatures only set to cool into the low 70s into the weekend.

The weekend will be warm and humid. In fact, by Sunday, with a forecast high of 88 degrees, we'll be very close to tying a record.

Changes arrive Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area. This will bring the return of a few showers and storms, with a slight cool down anticipated behind it for the middle of next week.

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman