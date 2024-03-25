South Florida warming trend ahead of late week front

MIAMI - We'll continue to settle into a quieter weather pattern across South Florida over the next few days. A swift breeze coming off the ocean during the day Monday will lead to the occasional stray shower across the area during the day, but rain chances will remain low compared to the wet weather this past weekend.

Change on the way NEXT Weather

Quieter weather will prevail through Wednesday with a warming trend. Highs will be back into the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday out ahead of our next cold front set to move through Thursday afternoon. Expect a quick moving line of a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon ahead of the front.

By Friday and into Easter weekend, drier, comfortable air will settle in behind the front, leading to a nice end to the month of March.

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman