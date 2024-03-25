Watch CBS News
South Florida warming trend ahead of late week front

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Monday 3/25/2024 7AM
MIAMI - We'll continue to settle into a quieter weather pattern across South Florida over the next few days. A swift breeze coming off the ocean during the day Monday will lead to the occasional stray shower across the area during the day, but rain chances will remain low compared to the wet weather this past weekend.

Quieter weather will prevail through Wednesday with a warming trend. Highs will be back into the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday out ahead of our next cold front set to move through Thursday afternoon. Expect a quick moving line of a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon ahead of the front.

By Friday and into Easter weekend, drier, comfortable air will settle in behind the front, leading to a nice end to the month of March. 

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman

CBS Miami Team
First published on March 25, 2024 / 8:06 AM EDT

