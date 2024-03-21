South Florida warm & dry Thursday, stormy weather coming Friday

MIAMI - It will be mainly dry and warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Just a few showers are possible, but Friday through Saturday the rain chance will be high.

Wet start to weekend CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Alert for Friday and Saturday due to the potential for widespread showers and storms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk of severe weather Friday with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, damaging gusty winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes.

Saturday most of South Florida remains under a Level 1 risk of severe weather.

A storm system in the Gulf will bring rounds of rain from Friday through Saturday. Sunday will be drier with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Slightly warmer early next week with highs in the low 80s.