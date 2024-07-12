South Florida wakes up to a cooler Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s

MIAMI - A bit more comfortable this Friday morning as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are waking up with the upper 70s instead of the low to mid 80s.

Some neighborhoods in Broward and Miami-Dade are 2- to 6-degrees cooler in comparison to yesterday due to some showers last night and earlier this morning.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters navigating the Atlantic waters or the Keys due to light winds. CBS News Miami

The Keys are waking up with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Throughout the day scattered showers and some storms will be possible due to more moisture around as Saharan dust begins to thin out.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. It will still be hazy at times due to some Saharan dust still lingering in spots but not as gloomy or gray as the last few days. The National Weather Service says there is a low risk of rip currents at the beach and water temperatures will be in the upper 80s. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters navigating the Atlantic waters or the Keys due to light winds.

This weekend high pressure will build in and an east breeze will develop leading to a shift in our weather pattern. The onshore flow will likely lead to some showers along the East coast in the mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Then most storms will push inland and to the West coast in the afternoons. The chance of rain will be around 40 to 50% so the weekend will not be a washout. Highs will rise to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday which is near normal for this time of year.

This typical Summertime pattern will continue into early next week with daily rounds of scattered storms and highs remaining in the low 90s.