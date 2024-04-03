South Florida US House representatives sound off on democracy in Western hemisphere

MIAMI - Concerns over Cuba, Venezuela, and Israel are top of mind for two South Florida U.S. Congressmen.

They say they know what they want to see from the Biden Administration when it comes to foreign policy.

"When I say it is the best it is the strongest as far as supporting interest, supporting our Allies, confronting our enemies and also reforming the way we spend money," said Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart.

Diaz-Balart breaks down what changes will come with this year's funding for state-foreign operations.

The goal of Congress is to spend less and they will, to a 6 percent cut in funding.

"The congressman just stated that he's very clear about who is our friend and who is our enemy," said Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez.

Regions like South and Central America will see direct impact with millions of dollars on the books to promote democracy and religious freedom in Nicaragua.

Countries like Colombia are being removed from a list of priority countries and will have strict restrictions moving forward.

"And I've been very clear to President Pretro that if he wants to keep that relationship, that special relationship with the United States or not. And so far by the way is answer was in words and in deeds is that he does not want that special relationship," said Diaz-Balart.

As for Cuba, this new bill will restrict funding for unauthorized purposes like special programming from the regime.

It will also increase funding towards democratic broadcasting and 43.5 million dollars to break down internet censorship.

"That fund is there specifically to the technology blockade not only in the island but other places as well around the world," said Diaz-Balart.

"That means that the regime's days are numbered. And if Cuba falls, I could see Venezuela falling. I could see Nicaragua falling. And when I say falling I mean falling for freedom," said Gimenez.

When it comes to the unfolding Crisis in Haiti Congressman Diaz-Balart had this to say, "Haiti is now a failed state. It is a situation that is unsustainable for the Haitian people and the entire world."

Diaz-Balart says if the Biden administration wants to assist the Caribbean country they will need to consult with Congress first.

"Whatever they do has to be consulted with Congress cause of now we've seen zero leadership on this tragedy taking place in Haiti from the Biden administration," said Diaz-Balart.

Another key issue touched upon was Israel and Gaza.

Diaz-Balart says Israel doesn't have to meet any criteria to receive U.S. Funding, but he said that's not the case for Gaza.