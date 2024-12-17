Spotty showers to sweep South Florida, NEXT Weather Alert mid-week

MIAMI - The good news is that a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday has been canceled, however, an alert is scheduled to go into effect mid-week.

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman said the short-range forecast models continue to show spotty showers that much of South Florida saw on Monday. However, they are now not showing the heavy rain threat that was depicted during Monday's model runs.

Due to the potential for scattered showers and storms which could lead to flooding concerns, the CBS Miami NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday.

A disturbance in the Bahamas will create additional showers and storms over the next couple of days. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through Thursday.

The rain coverage will be abnormally high for the dry season. On average, expect between 0.25" - 1" of rain over the next two days. The heaviest showers and storms could lead to isolated flooding concerns, as rain totals of 2-3 inches are possible.

Wet days ahead. NEXT Weather

Thursday is trending wetter. If those trends continue, the NEXT Weather Alert may also be extended through Thursday.

Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day, including the morning and afternoon commutes. Rain will end on Thursday as a cold front moves through, bringing cooler and drier conditions just in time for the weekend.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather Team issues NEXT Weather Alerts when they know the weather is expected to impact your day or get in your way. While this doesn't necessarily mean dangerous weather is in the forecast, it does mean you'll want to plan ahead to make sure you and your family are prepared for what Mother Nature throws your way. The goal is to inform so that families can plan and take action if necessary.