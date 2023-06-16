Summit held to educate migrants about controversial Florida immigration law

MIAMI - In 15 days will go into effect Senate Bill 1718, known as Florida's anti-immigration law and the reason why Sonia Moreno says her life will change forever.

"We cannot feel afraid, but we are confused," said Moreno, who is an undocumented immigrant.

She came to an immigration summit, an activity organized by the Family Action Network Movement, which year after year since 2017 has been arranging similar workshops. However, this year, state and federal Democratic legislators attended because of SB1718.

Moreno fears that as of July 1st, she does not know what she will do if she has to go to a hospital because as stated by the new law, she will be asked about her immigration status before being admitted.

"I want people to know that you do not have to answer that question," said Dotie Joseph, Democratic State Represantive for District 108, who was one of the guests.

"What they are trying to cast is a narrative that people - undocumented immigrants - are taking state resources and I call it 'BS' because the federal government has funds to cover those purposes," said Joseph.

Among the SB1718 provisions are requirements that businesses with 25 employees or more utilize e-verify, a program that tracks whether individuals are legally able to work in the US. According to activists, one of the main reasons why many immigrants are leaving the state of Florida.

"There are over 700,000 households who have no idea what they are going to wake up to on July 1st because nobody who voted for this law knows how is going to be implemented," said Yareliz Mendez from the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

"In the state of Florida, we now have Republican legislators who are saying, we are so sorry, this was just meant to scare you," added Mendez.

This activist from the Florida Immigration Coalition was referring to Republican State Representative Rick Roth and a speech he gave at a meeting with pastors and religious leaders in Hialeah.

"It is mainly a political-scare bill; it's meant to scare people from coming to Florida," said Roth during his presentation on June 5th.

CBS News Miami contacted Roth seeking to get an elaborate explanation about the bill.

"it's clear to me the main purpose is primarily to deal with the 5 million people coming across the border from Mexico now," said Roth, who is a farmer from West Palm Beach.

He reiterated that SB1718 was not intendended for undocumented immigrants who are already working here, "I'm a farmer and the farmers are mad as hell" (referring to the exodus of workers because of fears to be detained and deported).

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked Roth, "What do you say to people who actually argue, the harm is done?"

Roth responded saying, the harm is done!

"It's called unintended consequences. I believe it would have been better if there would be more of a press release and information given out by somebody a legislator should have said it's for people applying for a new job."

Sonia Moreno says she intends to stay in Florida, regarledless of what anybody else may say.

CBS News Miami asked her if she was scared. "No," she said. "I have to find the courage to keep going for my kids."