South Florida ticket wins million dollar Powerball prize



MIAMI - While no one hit the jackpot in Powerball's Monday night drawing, someone in South Florida did win big.

The winning numbers drawn were 1-25-57-62-64 and Powerball was 15.

The estimated jackpot was $456 million, which had a cash value of nearly $220 million.

While no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win the big prize, a ticket sold at a Publix on 147th Avenue and Coral Way matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win a million dollars.

Three tickets sold in Florida matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 apiece.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The estimated jackpot for this drawing is $478 million, which has a cash value of $230.5 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, making it a rare thing to do.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

