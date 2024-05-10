South Florida sun to end the week, record heat possible Friday and Saturday

MIAMI - The heat is on this Mother's Day weekend.

Friday's highs will soar to the low to mid-90s. Record heat possible. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami, the current record is 94 set back in 1941.

Saturday will be our hottest day of the week with a forecast high of 95 in Miami. The current record is 96 set back in 2008. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. The rain chance is very low, only 10 percent.

The heat is on NEXT Weather

Sunday will not be quite as hot for Mother's Day but still very warm and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s.

Early next week temperatures drop only a few degrees on Monday with highs in the low 90s. The breeze will build and spotty showers will be possible.