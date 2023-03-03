South Florida snubbed on Trip Advisor's list of best beaches

MIAMI -- Trip Advisor has released its list of the top 25 best beaches in the U.S. and only a few South Florida sites made the cut.

Hawaii racked up the most beaches on the list, also landing on the ranking with the number one beach in Maui, Hawaii.

Only one South Florida beach was listed: Sombrero Beach in Marathon.

Officials with Trip Advisor said they created the list based on millions of reviews from travelers. The site analyzed the quality and quantity of reviews for each destination.

To see the list: click here