South Florida sizzles on hottest day of the week

MIAMI - Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. Temperatures will be above normal due to the wind out of the west, and southwest, and a drier air mass in place.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 95 degrees in Miami, the average high is 91 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. and for the Keys through 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures climbing to 105 to 110 degrees.

On Wednesday there is a moderate to major risk of heat-related health illness as this extreme heat can affect anyone without proper cooling and hydration. The National Weather Service is urging those in South Florida to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Stay cool and drink plenty of water NEXT Weather

The chance of rain is lower but a few showers will be possible. The wet weather will not be as widespread as the start of this week. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution along the Atlantic waters with winds out of the southwest 10 to 20 knots and a moderate chop on the bays.

Near normal highs by the weekend NEXT Weather

Thursday will still be sizzling with temperatures above normal. Highs will rise to the low to mid-90s while the chance of rain remains relatively low. Spotty showers will be possible.

The high heat and humidity stick around Friday with highs in the low 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the triple-digits with the potential for passing showers and isolated storms.

This weekend will not be quite as hot with highs a bit closer to normal in the low 90s. The chance of rain will increase slightly as we return to a more seasonal pattern of scattered afternoon storms.