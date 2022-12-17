South Florida residents caught in Peru chaos amid protests over president's ouster

Soldiers and police stand guard in San Martin Plaza in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him. Martin Mejia / AP

MIAMI -- Amid civil unrest in Peru, hundreds of Americans are trapped in the country in response to the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, including at least two South Florida residents.

Brian Vega, a captain with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, and Jessenia Munoz, a sergeant with the Miami-Dade Police Department are traveling separately but both have now found themselves stuck in the country.

"I want to get back home to my family and kids for the holidays, hopefully," said Vega, whose wife and children are waiting for his safe return.

The international airport in Peru had been closed for days, only reopening Friday while looters have destroyed streets and businesses in protest of Castillo's removal.

His supporters are protesting, demanding his freedom but Castillo could be in jail for the next 18 months and potentially face 10 years in prison.

Vega is stuck in Aguas Calientes, a small town in Machu Picchu.

He said he is worried that food and resources may run out because the only way in or out of the town is by train.

Munoz is currently stranded In Cusco, also hoping to be able to return home soon.

She says that conditions in Lima are worse than where she is but there are moments, like when she was at dinner where they had to evade looters.

"The rioters started rioting so we had to turn off the lights in the restaurant and close the door," she said.

Both Vega and Munoz chose to vacation in Peru but unfortunately got caught in the chaos.

They say that there has been minimal communication about evacuation plans and right now they don't know when they'll be able to return home.

"We're here, we're stuck here, and it doesn't feel like we're being helped," Munoz said. "It feels like we're being abandoned to be honest with you."

U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez sent a statement to the Department of state requesting assistance for the American travelers trapped in Peru.

"The Department of State must provide these citizens with the resources that they need to safely return home. It is one of the Department of State's most basic fundamental functions and the United States has an obligation to protect the integrity of our citizens while traveling," he said in the letter.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also says she reached out to the White House for help

"We are concerned that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Brian Vega and Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Jessenia Muñoz are among the American travelers now struggling to return home from Peru," she said in a statement to CBS 4. "My office reached out to the White House to ask for the assistance of the administration in helping Captain Vega, Sergeant Muñoz, and any other American travelers in Peru return safely to the United States."

CBS Miami has obtained a letter saying that the international airport was set to resume operations Friday, but there is no official travel information for Capt. Vega or Sgt. Munoz.