South Florida renewable energy advocate responds to DeSantis' deprioritization of climate change

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Renewable Energy in Florida | Facing South Florida
Renewable Energy in Florida | Facing South Florida 11:01

MIAMI — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a series of bills that stripped the term "climate change" from many state laws.

The bills also revised other climate-friendly policies. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede speaks to Susan Glickman, the vice president of the CLEO Institute. She has been advocating for renewable energy in Florida for decades and helped craft many of the policies now repealed.

Guest: Susan Glickman/VP, The CLEO Institute

First published on June 2, 2024 / 12:22 PM EDT

