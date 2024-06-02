South Florida renewable energy advocate responds to DeSantis' deprioritization of climate change

MIAMI — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a series of bills that stripped the term "climate change" from many state laws.

The bills also revised other climate-friendly policies. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede speaks to Susan Glickman, the vice president of the CLEO Institute. She has been advocating for renewable energy in Florida for decades and helped craft many of the policies now repealed.

Guest: Susan Glickman/VP, The CLEO Institute