South Florida remains warm & breezy, cold front arrives this weekend

MIAMI - A warm and windy Wednesday ahead.

The morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The gusty breeze stays with us out of the east with gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory is in effect for boaters.

Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. The rain chance is low but a stray shower may move in on the breeze.

What to expect NEXT Weather

We stay warm and breezy Thursday with highs in the low 80s. The warm weather sticks around Friday and through the weekend as lows remain in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

We enjoy mainly dry weather with the potential for just some stray showers through the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday. Lows will drop to the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Monday morning. Highs will be pleasant Monday afternoon in the mid-70s. Even cooler by Tuesday morning with the 50s.