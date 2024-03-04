South Florida reacts to Iowa's Caitlin Clark, calls her an inspiration for young players

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is an inspiration for young girls, South Florida basketball coach says

MIAMI — Caitlin Clark now stands alone as the all–time scoring leader in NCAA Division I College Basketball history for men and women.

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard netted 35 points Sunday.

She began the game 18 points shy of the record set by Pete Maravich in three seasons at Louisiana State University in the late 60s.

Clark — a 22-year-old senior — averages 32 points a game and makes long-range shots look easy.

Henry McNabb is the Head Girls' Basketball Coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

He says Clark is an inspiration to his players.

"Phenomenal player. I don't think anybody on the earth right now, whether they like basketball or not have not heard of Caitlin Clark," Coach McNabb said. "In the mode of Steph Curry. As soon as she's in the gym, she's in range."

Like Clark, Janessa Kelley also plays guard.

"I think she's a great role model to younger players. She's done a really great job setting an example," Kelley said.

She and her teammates believe Clark is changing the game.

"It really speaks volumes about women's basketball and her setting that record really helped a lot people view women's basketball as a lot more and not undermine us," Kelley said Monday.

"Her game is just amazing. Especially right now. At this point in women's basketball she is being recognized for how she plays, not just how a girl plays. And how deep she's shooting it, it's pro range and she's shooting at a high clip. She's playing really well," said Senior Forward Gianna Corbitt.

Clark's college career is almost over.

She has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.

"People are starting to notice that girl's basketball, women's basketball as a brand is really, really good basketball," McNabb said.

Clark is projected to be the number one overall pick in the draft by the Indiana Fever.