South Florida immigrants concerned over Trump's revocation of humanitarian parole

MIAMI — The Trump administration has permitted federal immigration authorities to revoke the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants the former Biden White House allowed into the United States and seek their deportation, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by CBS News.

The far-reaching move empowers federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement, to target a population of migrants who came to the U.S. with the government's permission and who expected to be shielded from deportation, at least temporarily.

One immigrant living in South Florida spoke with CBS News Miami, saying that he fears for his future in the U.S.

"This is overwhelming," Israel Sanchez told CBS News Miami. "I did not expect this now."

Sanchez, a Nicaraguan who applied for the humanitarian parole program, entered the U.S. in February 2024.

In his memo on Thursday, which was first reported by The New York Times, Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman issued guidance to ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on how to implement two directives he recently issued. Officers could prioritize rapid deportation for those migrants who arrived under the Humanitarian Parole program and who did not apply for asylum within their first year in the country.

"We are not delinquents, we entered [the country] legally," Sanchez said.

Humanitarian Parole was also used by the Biden administration to allow more than half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to fly to the U.S. if they had sponsors in the country willing to financially help them. Like those allowed into the country under the CBP One process, these migrants were made eligible for two-year government work permits through parole status.

"That they canceled the program," said Willie Allen, a South Florida immigration attorney. "It's never a surprise."

He said the time to act is now.

"Nobody is safe," Allen said. "What they should do? Nicaraguans: Apply for asylum right now. Haitians: Apply for asylum right now. Venezuelans, who came after July 31st, 2023: apply for asylum."

He said Cubans may be the only ones safe because of the Cuban Adjustment Act of from 1966, which after one year and one day allowed them to request U.S. residence.

"I think people in this category are easy targets because they came in recently, they have to give an address where they were going to live, and they can find them," Allen said.

CBS Miami asked Sanchez if the Federal Government knew where he lived.

"Yes, they do," he said. "It is required to advise USCIS 10 days after you move from a location where you are now."