Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida rapper Gunplay arrested, facing several charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

South Florida rapper Gunplay arrested
South Florida rapper Gunplay arrested 00:21

MIAMI - South Florida rapper Gunplay has been arrested.

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

Morales is a cast member of "Love and Hip-Hop Miami."

Police have not released details of the arrest. However, Morales' wife posted on Instagram that she and her daughter "are safe."

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.