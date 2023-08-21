South Florida rapper Gunplay arrested, facing several charges
MIAMI - South Florida rapper Gunplay has been arrested.
Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse.
Morales is a cast member of "Love and Hip-Hop Miami."
Police have not released details of the arrest. However, Morales' wife posted on Instagram that she and her daughter "are safe."
