South Florida organization sending relief supplies for Puerto Rico

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona did catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico after punishing the island with devastating rain and winds.

The storm, which made landfall there on Sunday, severely damaged the island's fragile electricity grid and as of Tuesday much of the country remained without power.

Up to 22 inches of rain fell in some areas of Puerto Rico, and forecasters said another 4 to 8 inches could fall as the storm moves away, with even more possible in some places.

Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers - two thirds of the total on the island - because of turbid water at filtration plants or lack of power.

More than 1,300 people have sought refuge in shelters.

Help will soon be on the way.

At the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, workers are assembling 1,700 family necessity kits for those in need in Puerto Rico. Those kits, which include socks, rice, beans, canned goods, cookies, and other items will be sent out by air on Tuesday to the island. Each box has enough food to feed a family of four for about a week.

The aid packages also include personal hygiene products

"Right now we want to get food and water to families suffering from the floods. After that we move into Phase 2 where more pallets with goods will be sent by ocean, taking 5 to 6 days, as well as air," said GEM Chief Operating Officer Emily Fullmer says

The situation in Puerto Rico is becoming direr as the island deals with historic levels of rainfall.

"It's tough when a community keeps getting battered over and over again by storms," said Fullmer.

GEM is going into emergency mode to assist those in the most severe situations.

"It's really just as fast as we can work and get the goods there. Then everything from there is pretty much set already," said Fullmer.

The organization said the widespread blackouts and severe flooding is reminiscent of the destruction they saw in 2017 after Hurricane Maria hit the Island.

"It's upsetting that more hasn't been done from a power grid standpoint. We're basically back in the same situation that we were with Maria five years ago, and folks and family were still recovering from that," said Fullmer.

Puerto Rico is not the only place that will receive assistance from GEM.

"We'll be sending things to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the British Virgin Islands if that warrants it," said Fullmer.

Three members of Miami-Dade's Urban Search and Rescue team were sent to Puerto Rico to help where they could.

"We are traveling to Puerto Rico at the request of FEMA to assist with coordinating individual and logistical support of ongoing search and rescue operations as well as damage assessments currently being conducted by local responders," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Fire Officer Brandon Webb.

If you would like to help, you can.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is now accepting donations to help those impacted. Go to neighbors4neighbors.org/fiona or text HURRICANEFIONA to 41444.

"We have partners at several nonprofit organizations with boots on the ground and we help supplement them bring relief items and other items that are needed," said Katy Meagher, president of Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

She said they will help as long as it is needed.