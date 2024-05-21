South Florida not as hot courtesy of northerly breeze

MIAMI - A more comfortable start to Tuesday morning as most of South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It was slightly cooler courtesy of a northerly breeze.

It will not be as hot in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Storms will develop around noon. Keep your rain gear handy. Scattered to widespread storms are likely this afternoon with the potential for some strong storms.

Just above average temps NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning we'll wake to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs remain near normal in the upper 80s with spotty storms in the afternoon.

Late week will be drier with lower rain chances. Highs remain in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only isolated storms expected in the afternoon. This upcoming long holiday weekend highs will climb to around 90 degrees and each afternoon a few sea breeze storms will be possible.