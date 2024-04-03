South Florida nonprofit determined to continue Gaza aid despite attack that killed 7 workers

MIAMI - Global Empowerment Mission, a humanitarian organization based out of Doral vows to continue its work in Gaza.

The chairman of GEM told CBS News Miami, that the need (in the area) is great because only refugees in the south (of Gaza Strip) are getting the aid.

"In the north end there is practically no aid and it's on the brink of starvation," said Michael Capponi, founder and chairman of Global Empowerment Mission. From Egypt, Capponi said GEM will not halt Gaza Aid and is working with the Israeli Government to make sure it gets to its destination.

"We have 37 trucks that we're going to be moving this week from Cairo into Gaza, right now all you can do is give people meal portions at this point, it's not like what you can do in Ukraine," said Capponi. Israel has said that it places no restrictions on assistance and blamed Hamas for the ongoing humanitarian crisis, but the United Nations has accused Israel of blocking aid.

On Monday, a team of workers distributing aid from Chef José Andrés' U.S.-based World Central Kitchen were hit by an Israeli drone strike while traveling in cars. Seven of the team members - including a citizen of the U.S. and Canada- were killed.

According to Capponi, GEM has 33 aid workers in Gaza and is planning to increase the number.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked Capponi: Are you scared for your Aid Workers in Gaza?

"We're always scared and very concerned for our aid workers," responded Capponi, "they know the risks of what they do, the executive teams that we have inside Gaza are former military professionals."

Meanwhile, at the global headquarters in Doral, Raul Celaya, Director of Operation of GEM said hundreds of boxes are sent to area of conflict with items that can help a family.

"We have perishable food, we have coconut water, we send beef soup; a hygiene package, blankets and more."

Celaya and Capponi said they don't foresee the conflict in Gaza to end anytime soon and thus GEM will remain in the territory providing aid to refugees - nearly half of them children - in the verge of famine.

"I want people to know in Miami, I'm not on either side of anything and I look at it just as it is. I have walked the streets of Gaza at night by myself ... and painting an entire people as bad people is not right. Of course, we demand that the (Israeli) hostages are released, but it does not justify that you abandon 2 million people because of what Hamas did, it's not their fault," said Capponi.