South Florida music icon Gloria Estefan inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
MIAMI - Grammy-award-winning singer, actress, and songwriter Gloria Estefan is picking up yet another accolade.
Estefan is among this year's class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the first Hispanic woman to receive that recognition.
CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke with the South Florida icon about the historic honor.
