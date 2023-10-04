South Florida's morning haze will be gone by the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s

MIAMI - Tuesday morning was a little hazy due to the smoke from wildfires burning all the way up in Canada. The smoke is leading to lower air quality across parts of South Florida. Anyone with respiratory conditions should limit their time outside.

The haze is also decreasing visibility in spots.

We should see improvement by the afternoon as most of the smoke is forecast to move out. The breeze will build out of the northeast with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

The afternoon will be breezy, warm, and mostly sunny with low rain chances. Just a few stray quick showers will be possible.

This weather pattern continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for a few showers every day.

This Saturday looks stunning with mainly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Highs climb to the low 90s on Saturday. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Sunday with spotty showers possible.