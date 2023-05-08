South Florida mom pushes for swimming lessons after child drowns

Parent wants more enforcement of state's Every Child A Swimmer law

Parent wants more enforcement of state's Every Child A Swimmer law

Parent wants more enforcement of state's Every Child A Swimmer law

MIAMI - May is National Water Safety Month.

The International Swimming Hall of Fame's program, Every Child A Swimmer, is a non profit organization supported by a mother who lost her daughter in an accidental drowning.

The organization provides swim lessons to children who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Casey McGovern started advocating for water safety after her 19-month-old daughter Edna Mae drowned back in 2009.

"I caught the glimpse of my baby girl floating in the pool and my world stopped," Casey recalls.

Casey was putting groceries away when Edna Mae slipped outside and fell in the pool.

It was only a matter of minutes but Edna Mae would lose her life.

"I made her a promise that I would do everything in my power until my last breath to make a difference and help other families never experience that same heartache," said Casey.

Casey started the McGovern Foundation and began pushing for changes for children and parents around the water.

Casey worked hard to also get legislation passed in the state of Florida to help educate parents about water safety.

The Every Child a Swimmer legislation passed in 2021 and was supposed to go into effect in Florida this past school year.

The law states Florida schools must ask incoming kindergarten parents if their child has taken swim lessons and knows how to swim.

If the answer is no, the schools are supposed to provide educational materials and resources.

Casey says while some districts are complying others might not know about the law just yet.

"Between our tri-county area we probably have the highest drowning rate in the state. This information is not being shared and so we need more schools to participate, we need more schools to be sharing this information and we will help them do that, said Casey.

Casey says she hopes more parents start asking about the resources available so they can get the information they need so no family goes through the heartache her's did.

"It's just that conversation. It's that awareness, it's that education that we need so desperately," said Casey.

For more information on water safety and swimming resources, click here.