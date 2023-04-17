South Florida middle school teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with student

South Florida middle school teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with student

South Florida middle school teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with student

MIAMI - A South Florida teacher is behind bars Monday, accused of inappropriate behavior with a middle school student.

Muhammed Ahmed is facing several charges, including child abuse and witness tampering.

Police say the 28-year-old pursued a romantic relationship with a 13-year-old boy while working at Country Club Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, Ahmed would communicate with the child at all hours of the day and night, profess his love, and shower the boy with gifts.

Ahmed is being held on an $18,000 bond.