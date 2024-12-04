Chilly start across South Florida, warmer weather ahead

MIAMI - The coldest air of the season so far arrived in South Florida on Wednesday morning.

It was a chilly start with the low 50s in Miami-Dade and Broward. Miami dropped to a low of 54 degrees. The last time it had a low of 54 degrees was on February 25th. Miami's average low is 66 degrees. It was a cool morning across the Keys with low 60s.

It's best to dress in layers on Wednesday since temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

There is still a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches but there are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys.

It will not be as chilly on Thursday as lows will fall to the low 60s and highs will be milder in the upper 70s as the wind begins to shift off the ocean.

Warmer weather at week's end. NEXT Weather

A comfortably cool morning on Friday with low 60s to start and then highs will warm to around 80 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A weak cold front is set to move in and drop temperatures slightly for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we'll wake to the low to mid 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s with only a slight chance of stray showers.