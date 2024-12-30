South Florida man's severe injuries in fireworks-related incident under investigation

MIAMI - Police are investigating how a man suffered a severe hand injury in a fireworks-related incident Monday afternoon in Florida City.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 3 p.m., outside the M&M Meat Market on Lucy Street.

The man was inside a U-Haul SUV containing a large number of fireworks when the explosion occurred, police said.

The victim then drove to a home in Homestead, where police and paramedics were called.

The U-Haul, parked in the driveway of a home on a quiet residential street, bore streaks of dried blood along its side as police tape cordoned off the scene.

Florida City Police Sergeant David Hunsberger said, "The injured person was in a U-Haul that had fireworks inside. It is not confirmed that he was selling them, but investigators are on scene gathering more information."

Witnesses at the Homestead home described the man's injuries as gruesome, saying his hand appeared "mangled" as he waited in the driveway for paramedics to arrive.

Neighbors said several people who knew the victim came out of the house to assist him before emergency crews arrived.

The incident occurred less than two days before New Year's Eve, a time when many in South Florida are preparing to celebrate with fireworks.

The unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

CBS News Miami cameras caught Miami-Dade police investigators unloading fireworks from the van.