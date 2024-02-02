South Florida man keeps hospital bell in tip top condition for cancer survivors and to honor his dad

MIAMI -- The ringing of a bell by cancer care patients is a sound every patient wants to hear, and a South Florida man works to maintain the bell at a local hospital, partly in tribute to his father.

Ringing the bell marks a milestone and a new beginning for cancer survivors who have ended their treatment. It is a joyous and emotional moment.

"When this bell is rung, it's not only the patient and nurses with the patient, but the whole hospital stops and applauds," said Eduardo Volta, an employee at Miami Cancer Institute who also applauds at that moment.

For the past two years, Volta has worked at Miami Cancer Institute where he has several duties, that include fixing and maintaining machines to making sure the Hope Bell is in perfect condition...

Eduardo Volta works to keep a bell at Miami Cancer Institute clean for cancer survivors who ring the bell. CBS News Miami

"First thing I do is tighten (the) top bolt and make sure it's secure," Volta said, adding that he takes pride in what he does. "The bell, to me, is important to be clean so that the person ringing the bell really feels the full effect of the cure (that brings) hope and a new start of life."

The work is important to Eduardo because his own father lost his life to cancer.

Unfortunately, he never rung the bell for his father but hearing the sound and being present as cancer survivors ring it brings back memories.

"It reminds me of the patient that came to me and asked if she could ring the bell before going to her appointment," Volta said. It "made her feel hopeful and ready to go in with no fears."

The bell represents a symbol of hope for all cancer patients. Eduardo said he believes his efforts would have made his father proud.

"I feel like I'm giving back," Volta said. "And I think that's something my father would want."