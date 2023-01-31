South Florida man accused of biting off head of pet python during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A Cutler Bay man is accused of biting the head off of a woman's pet snake during a domestic dispute.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were sent to the Saga Bay apartment complex on SW 210th Street on Monday to check out reports of a couple arguing.

When they arrived they could hear the fight between a man and woman going on inside #108.

They knocked on the door several times and made loud verbal commands to open the door. The fight continued as the door remained closed and at one point the officers heard the woman scream - kick it in.

When they forced their way in, they saw a woman about two feet from the door and the person she was fighting with, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Mayorga, running behind a door to close it, according to police.

One of the officers used his Taser on Mayorga, to no effect. He was then removed from the apartment. Police say he actively resisted, at one point he struck an officer in the face with his arm which had a handcuff on it, causing an abrasion to the officer's face.

Police said Mayorga continued to resist as he was taken to the ground and placed in leg restraints.

It was at that point, the woman told the officers that he had bitten off the head of her pet ball python. The dead snake was found next to the door with its head detached.

Mayorga was taken into custody and charged with resisting an officer with violence, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty.