South Florida Jewish community, "Either you are with us or you're part of the problem"

MIAMI - It's been one month since Hamas broke through Israel's border security, killed more than 1,400 people, and took more than 200 hostages.

Holocaust Heroes Worldwide partnered with Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center on Tuesday in a call for the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza.

"We are here to make a call to rescue the kidnapped, 240 Israelis were kidnapped by Hamas," said Moran Alfasi Caplan with the Holocaust Heroes Worldwide organization.

Her message is reflected on a wall with pictures of some of the hostages in Gaza. Also, kids' strollers, empty dining tables, and an art exhibit whose artist said he started putting it together on October 7th.

"Transform a bird cage into an actual exhibit that can have a provoking message... Right now there are over 30 kids in Gaza inside of those tunnels, and we are trying to represent that," said artist Alon Bar.

Holocaust Heroes Worldwide hosted the event and Holocaust survivors brought their message of resilience under signs that read "Never again is Now."

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreirier, 99, had a different message, "If we don't wipe them out, they will try to wipe us all out and it's never going to happen."

"There are no two sides, either you are with us or you are part of the problem," said Mike Driquez, Deputy Consul General of Israel in Miami.

"The White House through President Joe Biden's administration has said that they would not support a total control of Gaza once the war is over, what do you say about that?" asked CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor.

"First, we have to eradicate Hamas, we cannot accept to have in our borders terrorists that can butcher our villages our women and children," said Driquez.

Holocaust Heroes Worldwide has also created a petition addressed to the heads of universities across the U.S. asking that Jewish students be kept safe on campuses.