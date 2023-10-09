South Florida Jewish community closely watching latest developments in Israel

MIAMI - "I have this internal nausea that hasn't gone away in 36 hours," explains Rabbi Laivi Forta from the Aventura Chabad. He is watching what's happening in Israel closely. "I have my daughter, my beautiful daughter who's studying in Israel," Rabbi Forta said.

He's been in contact with his 19-year-old daughter. She's in Jerusalem. "They've had sirens. They've had to run into bomb shelters twice today alone, yesterday all day," he said.

She and her friends are okay. But for Rabbi Forta, he also has as congregation to think about. And there's a big impact. "We have 12 reserve soldiers who have between called to duty. And they've called us to to help organize their transport," he said.

While we were speaking to him someone stepped up to help. "I just got a text this second that the man wrote that his wife just told him we're raising funds to fly these reserves home and how much are the flights, how much are the tickets they want to sponsor them," Rabbi Forta said.

Aventura resident Valerie Adler is keeping a very close eye on Israel. Her son Ricardo, daughter-in-law and 4 grandchildren live there. "It's so easy to say keep calm. How can you keep calm when you have your kids there, your family there and you don't know what's happening," she said.

We spoke to her son Ricardo on a video call. "Today we've had two or three sirens go off as well so we had to go into the safety room," he tells us

Ricardo and his family live in Jerusalem. They have a bedroom converted into a safety room. He gave us a video tour. "It's a room that's specially built for these situations. Everything is bulletproof, very thick walls and door as well," he explained.

The family has raced into the safety room several times in the past few days. "You can see also the window here, it is a specially built window. It's a thick metal as well as all the walls," he said.

While the Adlers are prepared for the worst - they're hoping and praying for a swift end.

"We're holding our own, we're alert. We're on the lookout. We're following the news very closely," Ricardo explained. "I would say, first of all, pray for Israel, pray for a quick end to the conflict and a good end to the conflict," he said as we ended our call.

The war in Israel impacts so many. It is the talk of MO's Bagel and Deli in Hallandale Beach. Most people have a personal connection.

"My girlfriend's grandson is in the army. He's American, he went to Israel for a year. Now he's there," Esther Donn cried. "I'm concerned."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is horrified by the images coming out of israel. "To all the lives lost, and all the missing, our prayers, our condolences to the families. "Unthinkable, unbelievable, unacceptable," she said.